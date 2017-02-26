Gagliardini: 'Inter are lacking something'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Gagliardini shut down talk of refereeing decisions after Inter lost to Roma. “We lack something in terms of grit and courage.”

There was a possible nudge on Gagliardini from Radja Nainggolan before he went on the counter for the second goal in the 3-1 result at San Siro.

“I don’t think refereeing decisions made much of a difference, what’s more important is we should’ve done better in certain moments of the game,” the former Atalanta midfielder told Rai Sport.

“We knew of Roma’s quality and we are probably just missing a few details to be up on their level, but we had come off a run of wins and we remain confident.

“I don’t think we played badly, but we lack something in terms of grit and courage to bring the result home. Their important players made their mark.

“We had difficulty in the middle of the park because Roma were very aggressive and pressed us high up the field. We tried to make vertical passes, but weren’t precise enough.

“I could’ve done better on Nainggolan’s first goal by shepherding him towards the wing and allowing him only a cross, but it’s all easy with hindsight.”

