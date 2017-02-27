Caldara: We're making fans dream

By Football Italia staff

Mattia Caldara believes Atalanta are 'making the fans dream' after their incredible 2-0 victory over Napoli at the weekend.

After having revealed that his role model is Alessandro Nesta, the 22-year-old went on to talk about his interests.

So is it true that Caldara likes to read Russian classics?

"Yes, especially in the evening and before the game," he continued in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. "The Coach, however, listens to Italian music."

Why are good defenders so hard to come by?

"Maybe because mental continuity is difficult. A defender can play perfectly, but if he gets distracted on 90 minutes it compromises the whole team’s work. You can train yourself in concentration. There are some exercises that can help. I tell myself: now I won’t let anyone score."

What happens if Alejandro Gomez tries to score against him in training?

"Eh ... If Papu wants to score, he will score."

Atalanta is famous for it’s youth policy, so how has this helped Caldara to grow?

"Because there's a different culture. They have patience, they help players to grow and mature without pointing to the immediate results of the youth teams."

After Saturday’s win over Napoli there were incredible scenes at Bergamo airport, with hundreds of Atalanta fans waiting to greet their heroes with flares and noise. How did this feel for the players?

"I thought we had done something big. To see the happy faces of the people is beautiful. Maybe we do not realise it but we are making the fans dream and we are all with them."

Franck Kessie was sent off during the match, so how did this affect the gameplan?

"It complicated the game and we had to resist them. I was determined not to concede a goal. So that’s why I scored!"

What was Coach Gian Piero Gasperini like after the game?

"Charged. But he had believed it for days. This week he repeated to us that we had to do great things, and not do things by halves. And the great thing was to win, not to draw."

How are Atalanta’s chances of reaching Europe this season?

"We have a 65% chance. But the others are going strong. To stay up there need many victories. We have to continue like this, in fact we must go faster still. In Naples we passed the exam to prove we can fight for Europe.

"We only did wrong against Juventus: there was no way to pay our football, they were angry and we took a hit."

Is aiming for the Champions League a step too far?

"We’re not thinking about it. We have to stay ahead of Inter, Lazio and Milan."

Bergamo produces Scanzo Moscato, so did he celebrate with this?

"Ahahahah ... I like Moscato, occasionally I drink it. At the table, though, I'm careful. I let myself go after the game with pizza and coke. It’s a terrible vice."

