‘Gab explosion no surprise’

By Football Italia staff

Manolo Gabbiadini’s agent insists he expected the former Napoli striker “to explode in England” after his prolific start to life at Southampton.

Gabbiadini took his tally for Southampton to five goals in Sunday’s EFL Cup final, despite the Saints’ 3-2 defeat to Manchester United and the striker having played just three games since his £17m transfer from Napoli.

“I expected Manolo to explode in England,” Silvio Pagliari told Sport Mediaset.

“He’s made a big impact and feeling very good, so we’re happy with the choice we’ve made.

“What’s changed from Napoli? His impact was equally devastating: he did very well in his first six months at Napoli.

“There was then a problem with Sarri: each Coach has his own methods. Napoli are doing great things, despite what happened with Manolo, and I hope they to continue to do well, there’s no hard feelings.

“Gabbiadini was simply mentally ready for an overseas transfer: he’s found an environment where he’s been pampered since day one, but we’re just starting out and he has to continue like this.

“Bitterness in not being able to stay in Italy? It’s a problem that never existed because De Laurentiis would never have sold to another Italian club.

“Even if there was a chance, we’d still opt to go abroad. Manolo’s at the right age to try such an experience, plus he wants to play because he wants to be part of the Azzurri expedition for the World Cup next year.

“Still, he shouldn’t ask too much of himself. He must only think about doing well because he has the ability to go far.”

