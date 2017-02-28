Inter consider Koulibaly

By Football Italia staff

Inter have added Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly to their list of defensive targets, according to reports.

The Nerazzurri are keen to bolster their backline in the summer, and have been linked with Roma’s Kostas Manolas and Stefan de Vrij of Lazio.

Now Corriere dello Sport is reporting that sporting director Piero Ausilio is also considering an offer for Koulibaly.

The centre-back would be a far more difficult target, as his contract runs until 2021 and he only renewed in September.

In addition, Koulibaly has no release clause, so the Partenopei would likely demand around €60m to sell him.

Despite this, the newspaper is adamant that Inter have been scouting him, in recent Serie A games and at the Africa Nations Cup.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.