Lazio consider Tounkara appeal

By Football Italia staff

Lazio are “evaluating the possibility of an appeal” after Mamadou Tounkara was given a banning order.

The striker punched a fan in the stands at Stadio Olimpico following the loss to Chievo, as the supporter was hurling abuse at captain Lucas Biglia.

Yesterday it was announced that Tounkara has been given a 12-month Daspo order, meaning he can’t attend matches for the next year.

While the 21-year-old will still be allowed to play, it means he cannot sit in the stands with his teammates if he’s not selected in the matchday squad.

“We’re evaluating the possibility of an appeal to the Daspo received by Tounkara for the events at the end of Lazio-Chievo,” the Aquile’s lawyer, Gian Michele Gentile confirmed on Radio Incontro Olympia.

“Obviously this measure doesn’t concern the sporting judiciary, but the ordinary one, so the appeal by Lazio could be sent via the administration at TAR [Tribunale Amministrativo Regionale].

“Meanwhile, the player can carry out his work as normal, training under Coach [Simone] Inzaghi’s orders with the rest of the group and being summoned for the commitments the team have.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.