Real Madrid and Chelsea seek Bonucci

By Football Italia staff

Both Real Madrid and Chelsea are reportedly preparing huge summer offers for Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci.

The centre-back had already been at the centre of a bidding war between Chelsea and Manchester City, reaching a rumoured €50m.

Bonucci’s problems with Coach Max Allegri – which saw him sent to the stands as punishment for the Champions League Round of 16 clash with Porto – may well have changed the dynamics.

He had been determined to remain in Turin, but at this point could consider an exit if the offer was right.

According to Mundo Deportivo and As, Real Madrid see Bonucci as the ideal replacement for Pepe.

Meanwhile, The Sun insists Chelsea will make another stab at getting the Italy international for Antonio Conte.

The offers on the table are in the region of €60m and Juve could well give them some serious thought.

The Bianconeri have already secured their defence for the future, buying Daniele Rugani and Atalanta’s Mattia Caldara.

While Caldara is on loan with Atalanta until June 2018, his impressive form could prompt a quicker than expected call to Turin.

