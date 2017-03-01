Buffon drops Bernardeschi hint

By Football Italia staff

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has hinted that Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi will join the club this summer.

The Bianconeri have already been linked with a move for the 23-year-old, with reports suggesting that he is now the preferred option over previous target Domenico Berardi.

Buffon hails from Carrara, the same Tuscan town as the Viola star, with the pair known to enjoy a good relationship.

The goalkeeper was a guest on the show alongside Sanremo festival winner Francesco Gabbani, who is also a native of the town.

"This is the good air of Carrara," Buffon smiled in an interview with JTV. "Maybe Bernardeschi will join us next year."

