Agent: 'Berardi treatment unjust'

By Football Italia staff

Domenico Berardi’s agent “bitterly acknowledge that as usual nobody in our football admits to a mistake” after the Sassuolo player’s fine for simulation.

Berardi appeared to be tripped during the 1-0 defeat to Milan, but he was booked for diving and the decision has not been revoked on appeal, including a €2,000 fine.

“If I want to take a jokey approach, I propose to give the €2,000 to charity,” agent Simone Seghedoni told Gazzamercato.it.

“Speaking seriously, I say that I have to bitterly acknowledge that as usual nobody in our football admits to a mistake.”

It’s worth noting that for several years now all the fines from the Disciplinary Commission are already given to charity.

“Domenico has often been criticised for his attitude and always paid for his mistakes, but this time I think he deserves praise. He was unfairly booked for simulation at the start of the game, so it’s no wonder he was irritable and unfocused when missing the penalty soon after.

“Yet this time he didn’t let it all get to him, held his nerve for the rest of the game and gave his all for the team. We must realise that Berardi deserves more protection: he is a treasure for Italian football.”

