Lazio director Igli Tare points out tonight’s Derby della Capitale with Roma “needs no introduction.”
The first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final kicks off at 19.45 GMT.
“On the field you can let the energy and tension out, but a director can’t. We’ve experienced enough of these derbies now to know how to handle them,” former striker Tare told Rai Sport.
“These are games that mean a lot, everyone knows from the first day they arrive how important the derby is for the Lazio and Roma fans. It is a match that needs no introduction.”
