Tare: 'Derby needs no introduction'

By Football Italia staff

Lazio director Igli Tare points out tonight’s Derby della Capitale with Roma “needs no introduction.”

The first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final kicks off at 19.45 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“On the field you can let the energy and tension out, but a director can’t. We’ve experienced enough of these derbies now to know how to handle them,” former striker Tare told Rai Sport.

“These are games that mean a lot, everyone knows from the first day they arrive how important the derby is for the Lazio and Roma fans. It is a match that needs no introduction.”

