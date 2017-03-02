Napoli fans back Quagliarella

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Quagliarella has been inundated with messages of support from Napoli fans, after revealing his torment with a stalker.

The striker is a Neapolitan, and caused fury when he left the Partenopei to join Juventus in August 2010.

However, it later emerged that Quagliarella was being stalked and threatened by a policeman, causing him to leave Naples.

Following a tearful interview with Le Iene last night, in which the former Italy international was free to explain after Raffaele Piccolo was jailed for four years and eight months, fans have offered their support.

On Quagliarella’s social media channels there are numerous messages from the Napoli faithful apologising for having whistled and insulted him, with some even demanding President Aurelio De Laurentiis bring him back to finish his career at San Paolo.

