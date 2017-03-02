Simoni: 'Subordination towards Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter and Napoli Coach Gigi Simoni believes “Juventus deserve what they win, but something always happens to give people bad thoughts.”

Simoni was in charge of Inter during the infamous 1997-98 season, when Ronaldo was fouled by Mark Iuliano and the referee waved play on, awarding a spot-kick to Juve moments later.

It has been compared to this week’s Coppa Italia semi-final, as Raul Albiol had penalty appeals ignored and Juve went on the counter to receive their own contentious kick with Pepe Reina’s challenge on Juan Cuadrado.

“Juve deserve what they win, because they are a strong side who play very good football, but something always happens to give people bad thoughts,” Simoni told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“I read the papers and the fact they are talking about these incidents, 20 years on from my Juventus-Inter, is very worrying.

“There is a sort of subordination towards Juventus.”

