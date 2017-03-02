NEWS
Thursday March 2 2017
Giampaolo raises Sampdoria bar
By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo believes Sampdoria need to raise their ambitions. “We want to finish right behind the ‘unreachable’ clubs.”

The Blucerchiati currently sit in 10th place with 35 points from 26 games.

“Our aim is to finish right behind the ‘unreachable’ clubs,” the Coach told Il Messaggero newspaper.

“It’s a great challenge, because it would mean leaving some really impressive sides behind us in the standings.

“When I arrived, I was asked to secure safety and get the best out of some young players with good football. So far it’s going to plan, but these last 12 games of the season will tell us who we really are.

“If we finish in the top half of the table, it’ll mean we have done a great job.”

