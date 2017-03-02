Maiorino: 'We'll see how Milan progress'

By Football Italia staff

Milan director of sport Rocco Maiorino admits “tomorrow we’ll understand the future of the club and how to go forward, either us or the Chinese group.”

The closing for the takeover by Sino-Europe Sports was meant to be on March 3, but multiple reports suggest it will be postponed again to April 7 with a new €100m deposit.

“We are experiencing this situation with the same calm as always,” Maiorino told reporters at a charity event this evening.

“The team achieved excellent results, the deadline was tomorrow and now we await decisions. The January transfer window was shared with the potential buyers and this situation did not affect us that much, as at the end of the day we were able to get our objectives.

“We need to see the requirements of the team and we’ll see what the situation is at the end of the season.”

It’s reported the delay in closing could also affect goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s future, as he cannot negotiate a new contract until the ownership is confirmed.

“Gigio is a huge Milan fan, he’s very fond of the club and we have to wait for tomorrow to understand the future of the club and how to go forward, either us or the Chinese group.”

It has been reported Silvio Berlusconi could reject the offer to postpone the closing and decide to keep Milan after all.

