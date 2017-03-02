Paratici: 'All about what Bonucci wants'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus director Fabio Paratici discussed Leonardo Bonucci’s future and Premier League offers. “What the player wants is what really counts.”

The defender turns 30 in May and was the subject of a massive bidding war between Manchester City and Antonio Conte’s Chelsea.

That could well be revived over the summer following his touchline row with Coach Max Allegri and consequent punishment, sent to the stands for the Champions League trip to Porto.

“We signed Bonucci when he was young, but by now he has moved on to the level of the most experienced players,” said Paratici at a charity event this evening.

“He was like Roberto Gagliardini, Andrea Petagna and Andrea Belotti, but has now played over 300 games for Juve.”

Paratici was asked about Bonucci’s future and the many phone calls he must’ve received from other clubs.

“Aside from the phone calls, what the player wants is what really counts.”

