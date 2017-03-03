Totti considers future

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti is reportedly considering his Roma future after suffering disappointment in the current campaign.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the captain has become disheartened after limited substitute appearances this term, including just a four minute spell during his side’s 2-0 defeat to Lazio in the Coppa Italia this week.

The 40-year-old was said to be thinking about extending his deal by a further year at the end of the season, but the report suggests that the Rome-native will now speak to owner James Pallotta to discuss what happens next.

If this does not involve a further playing contract, Totti could take up a new position behind the scenes at the club, however there has also been speculation surrounding an offer of a role within the FIGC.

