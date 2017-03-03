Pippo: 'Simone explained derby tactics'

By Football Italia staff

Pippo Inzaghi reveals how his brother Simone explained how we managed to pull of a 2-0 win in the Rome derby on Wednesday evening.

The two sides faced each other in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, with Le Aquile pulling off a surprise victory.

The former Milan Coach is doing well with Venezia, and discussed the tactical approach with his sibling.

"I was expecting a great game," Pippo told Gazzetta dello Sport."

"Simone told me how he played the derby. On Sunday night he had studied the Roma-Inter match with his staff and he suggested the ideal ways to stop them.

"He explained to me that he would try to block the supply, so they could not get the ball to Dzeko. But it’s not enough to study them. On the pitch everything must go perfectly, and it did."

The Coach made the surprise move of leaving Keita Balde Diao on the bench, however the idea paid off when the Senegalese star came on to provide the assist for the second goal.

"Keita? He told me he would alternate between [Felipe] Anderson and Keita, always looking to receive the ball between the lines, taking advantage of their speed.

"These are the games of initiation. At 40 years old they have difficulty in telling you that you are good, but now they have understood all the qualities of Simone.

"He’s an intelligent and evolved Coach, I do not like those who never change the system.

"If he had put Lazio in the derby with a 4-3-3 he would have been ripped to shreds.

"But he started with an almost mirrored formation and took off a great satisfaction against a technician who is as well-prepared as [Luciano] Spalletti."

