Friday March 3 2017
Inter eye starlet Henrichs?
By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly tracking Bayer Leverkusen’s Benjamin Henrichs ahead of a summer swoop for the right-back.

According to CalcioMercato.com, Henrichs fits Suning’s profile of “young and strong” for Inter, whose scouts have noted his “phenomenal” potential.

The 20-year-old, who can also play on the left, has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Leverkusen and made his debut for the German national team little over four months ago.

However, his contract does not expire until 2020, while Bayern Munich have too been credited with an interest.

Henrichs is said to be valued at €15m, although the website warns such a figure “may no longer be enough”.

