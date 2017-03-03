Prandelli: Napoli play best football

By Football Italia staff

Cesare Prandelli says Napoli “probably play the best football in Europe” but are being held back by an inability to “handle” the rigours of a season.

Three defeats in four games have left Napoli nearer to outside the top three in Serie A than the top two and at serious risk of elimination from the Coppa Italia and Champions League.

“Napoli are experiencing a slight dip, which is only physiological,” the former Italy CT told Radio Crc.

“A team can’t run to a thousand for the whole year and, if I remember correctly, Sarri said Napoli would be accused of this in a few games, but I’m convinced that we’ll see a bright and shiny [Napoli] team going forward.

“Napoli are an extraordinary team that probably play the best football in Europe, but they’re not mature because they don’t know how to handle [the rigours of a season].

“They play to put on a spectacle can but find it difficult to handle [a season] because they’re a young team.

“Roma-Napoli? Both play great football, [are] different and spectacular, and tactically it’ll be a very interesting match.

“Jorginho or Diawara? The first is the better passer, whereas Diawara has more strength, but only Sarri knows the condition of both players.

“Lazio? They’ve shown that an organised team can be a top one.

“Me at Juve? I’m watching international football at the moment, but I’m calm. I still have a lot of desire and what will be, will be.”

