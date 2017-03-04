Chiesa: 'I can be Fiorentina's Totti'

By Football Italia staff

Federico Chiesa wants to be “the Francesco Totti of Fiorentina” and reveals he studied Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery movements.

The winger is only 19 years old, but has already become one of the top stars in his squad.

“I believe in hard work and improving every single day,” the son of former Italy and Viola striker Enrico Chiesa told La Nazione newspaper.

“I know that I’ve improved a lot, but also that I have a long way to go. I’d love to be for Fiorentina what Francesco Totti has been for Roma… but as I said, I believe in taking it day by day, so there’s no point discussing the distant future.

“Mentality matters so much to a player, I felt like a professional even when I was playing in the youth academy. Since last summer my outlook has changed considerably, I have become a first choice player in an important club. I used to wake up every morning and feel like I was in a dream, but now I know to focus only on hard work.

“It’s true that I study other wingers and try to learn from everyone. When I was in the Primavera youth team, they’d show me Robben and Ribery footage. I have since amplified my studies, concentrating on the movements and intuition of many great champions.”

