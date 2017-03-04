Line-ups: Roma-Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Roma and Napoli go head-to-head for second place with a change of system to 4-2-3-1 against Dries Mertens and Marko Rog.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 14.00 GMT, follow the build-up and action while giving your views on the LIVEBLOG.

Not only is this a showdown for second and automatic Champions League qualification, but also a battle to see who can keep up the pressure on Serie A leaders Juventus.

Both sides were angry after midweek Coppa Italia semi-final defeats, as Napoli were furious with some refereeing decisions as they lost 3-1 to Juve, while the Giallorossi crumbled 2-0 against their local rivals Lazio.

They both need to prepare for next week’s big European games too, as the Partenopei need to overturn a 3-1 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid and Roma face Olympique Lyonnais in the Europa League.

The Coaches have almost full squads at their disposal, as Alessandro Florenzi is the only injury case for Luciano Spalletti to deal with.

Nainggolan shook off a knock and is in the starting XI, but it mutates to 4-2-3-1 with Stephan El Shaarawy and Diego Perotti supporting Capocannoniere Edin Dzeko.

Daniele De Rossi was rested midweek, but returns to bolster the midfield with Kevin Strootman.

Napoli have Allan back in the squad, albeit only on the bench, while Lorenzo Tonelli is still sidelined.

In the Coppa Italia Arek Milik made his first start since rupturing knee ligaments in October and he had been expected to play again today, but is replaced by Mertens with Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne.

Jorginho and Marko Rog get surprise starts in the middle rather than Piotr Zielinski and Amadou Diawara.

Napoli have not beaten Roma, home or away, since November 2014 with just one point from the last four meetings.

They’ve lost five trips to the Olimpico on the trot in all competition, not winning here since a 2-0 Serie A result in February 2011.

Roma: Szczesny; Rudiger, Manolas, Fazio, Juan Jesus; De Rossi, Strootman; Perotti, Nainggolan, El Shaarawy; Dzeko

Roma bench: Alisson, Lobont, Mario Rui, Emerson, Vermaelen, Peres, Grenier, Paredes, Gerson, Salah, Totti

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Rog, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Napoli bench: Sepe, Rafael, Strinic, Allan, Giaccherini, Maggio, Maksimovic, Zielinski, Chiriches, Pavoletti, Diawara, Milik

