Baldissoni: 'Roma must get second'

By Football Italia staff

Roma director Mauro Baldissoni notes the importance of beating Napoli to second place and shrugs off Luciano Spalletti’s contract situation.

Their head-to-head kicked off at 14.00 GMT

“We’re not forgetting the derby defeat and if anything must learn from it for the second leg,” the director general told Mediaset Premium after a 2-0 Coppa Italia semi-final loss to Lazio on Wednesday.

“Today we need a victory to cancel out the emotional impact of that result, Napoli are direct rivals for the Champions League spot. We’re getting into the decisive phase of the season and if we want to achieve important targets, such as to trouble Juventus, we need to win today.

“Statistically, third place does not guarantee a spot in the Champions League group phase, whereas second does provide financial guarantees and a competitive edge. Today is important, as is every other game to the end of the season.

“We speak to Spalletti every day and there is mutual respect. The Coach wants to talk about his contract at the end of the season, after giving the city what it is waiting for.

“Having or not having a contract renewal with Spalletti today changes nothing and doesn’t make us sleep any less soundly at night.”

