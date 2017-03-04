NEWS
Saturday March 4 2017
Sampdoria push past Pescara
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria survived a scare from Pescara on Zdenek Zeman’s 1,000th match, as Fabio Quagliarella and supersub Patrik Schick sealed victory.

Bruno Fernandes had opened the scoring on a Luis Muriel assist, only for it to be wiped out before half-time by Alberto Cerri from point-blank range.

After the break, the Blucerchiati made home advantage count to secure a 3-1 result.

Quagliarella’s diving header saw him find the net for the third game running and Schick confirmed his status as Serie A’s supersub with his sixth goal off the bench.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how the entire day’s Serie A action unfolded on the Liveblog.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies