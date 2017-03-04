Sampdoria push past Pescara

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria survived a scare from Pescara on Zdenek Zeman’s 1,000th match, as Fabio Quagliarella and supersub Patrik Schick sealed victory.

Bruno Fernandes had opened the scoring on a Luis Muriel assist, only for it to be wiped out before half-time by Alberto Cerri from point-blank range.

After the break, the Blucerchiati made home advantage count to secure a 3-1 result.

Quagliarella’s diving header saw him find the net for the third game running and Schick confirmed his status as Serie A’s supersub with his sixth goal off the bench.

