Nicola retains survival belief

By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola still believes Crotone can stay in Serie A after their goalless draw with Sassuolo today.

This afternoon's stalemate against the Neroverdi gave the Pitagorici their first point in six League matches, meaning they are now eight points adrift of seventeenth-place Empoli and safety.

"We have recovered a point on Empoli, I want to look at the glass half full," Nicola said to Rai Sport.

"For me, it was a very important performance, these boys never give up and they still believe they can stay up.

"Today, only a little bad luck stopped us from winning. We created a lot and I didn't see a great Sassuolo. That shows we prepared for the match well.

"We deserved three points but we only got one. The team has its strengths, there isn't much difference between us and a lot of our opponents even if the table says the opposite."

