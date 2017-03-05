Tare: 'Lazio can prove maturity'

By Football Italia staff

Lazio director Igli Tare wants them to beat Bologna this evening to “prove we are a mature team” and rebuffs Sergej Milinkovic-Savic transfer talk.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“We must prove that we are a mature team. After an exhilarating victory in the (Coppa Italia semi-final) derby, we have to get back into the Serie A reality and take these three fundamental points for our campaign,” the director of sport told Mediaset Premium.

“Signing young players means giving them time to grow. Doing it here in Rome sends an important signal for the future.

“We are not even considering the possibility of Milinkovic-Savic leaving. These players must be given the time and space to develop and he’s already at a big club on a big stage.

“In Rome we are accustomed to talking about exits, but we consider Lazio to be a point of arrival and that’s what we are working towards.

“Simone Inzaghi’s football life has been mainly at Lazio, he’s had great success thus far and perhaps better than anyone could’ve expected.

“After a troubled summer, we handed him the keys to the squad, convinced we’d made the right decision. Time proved us right.”

