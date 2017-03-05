Fofana: 'Football can be cruel'

By Football Italia staff

Seko Fofana thanked fans for their messages after the Udinese midfielder fractured his leg. “It’s amazing how football can be cruel.”

The former Manchester City man sustained the fracture to his fibula during an accidental clash in today’s 1-1 draw with Juventus at the Dacia Arena.

“It’s amazing how football can be cruel, but these are the hardships of life,” wrote Fofana on Twitter.

“I am enormously affected by your messages. Difficult to answer to everyone, thank you for the support and thank you to the people who always believed in me.

“I swear I will come back even stronger!”

Fofana is expected to be out for the rest of the season, though the length of his absence won’t be clear until after a specialist consultation on Monday.

