Monday March 6 2017
Barcelona monitoring Bonucci?
By Football Italia staff

Reports in Spain suggest that Barcelona are the latest top side to show interest in Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci.

Speculation linking the Italian international with Manchester City and Chelsea has been circulating since last summer, with the player admitting he had been learning English before signing a new contract with the Bianconeri.

Since then, the 29-year-old was suspended by the club for the Champions League match with Porto after a public spat with Coach Massimiliano Allegri, leading to these rumours being reignited.

According to fichajes.com, Barcelona have also been keeping a close eye on the situation with the Viterbo native, with the aforementioned Premier League clubs still interested.

Bonucci has repeatedly stated his desire to remain with the Bianconeri however, and such a move would require a hefty transfer fee, with the defender under contract until 2021.

