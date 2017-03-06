Official: Tavecchio re-elected

By Football Italia staff

Carlo Tavecchio has been re-elected as President of the FIGC after winning almost 55 per cent of Monday’s ballot.

Tavecchio claimed victory with 275.17 of the vote, accountable for 54.03%, over the 234.08 of his sole opponent, Serie B chief Andrea Abodi.

The 73-year-old came out on top in all three rounds of voting, and he will now serve four more years, having succeeded Giancarlo Abete in 2014.

