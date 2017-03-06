Tavecchio: Youth & coaching priority

By Football Italia staff

Re-elected FIGC chief Carlo Tavecchio claims his first term was a success and that he will prioritise youth and coaching development going forward.

Speaking shortly before the votes were counted on Monday, Tavecchio explained the governing body of Italian football “achieved our objectives” in three years of his leadership and that the Coverciano coaching school was its “crown jewel”.

“In 2014, there was an emergency,” began the Rome native.

“In a month and a half, we organised an elective assembly that would put football at its heart.

“At the end of my short term, we have sporting development in our national team, credibility at global level and, above all, development in our youth football.

“We’ve achieved our objectives, but more things need to be accomplished and I hope to work for another four years in order to accomplish all that we’ve set out.

“We want to continue in this team and invest in both the youth and coaching fields.

“Our coaching school is one of the best and many envy it. We plan to modernise our coaching centre in Coverciano. It’s our crown jewel.”

