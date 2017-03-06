Four alternative Milan investors?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Milan will give Sino-Europe Sports time, but there are four other potential investors.

The Chinese consortium has been in the process of a takeover for some time, but the deal has been hit by repeated delays.

After the latest March 3 deadline was missed, President Silvio Berlusconi assured there was nothing to worry about, and Premium Sports believes SES will be given more time.

However, there are alternatives for the sale of the club, including a group headed by Sonny Wu.

In addition, Bee Taechaubol, who was previously in takeover talks is still interested in acquiring a minority stake.

As well as those two ideas, there is also Sheikh Al Maktum, who is thought to have had contact with the Rossoneri about coming on board.

Finally, Fosun Group, with super-agent Jorge Mendes are believed to be another option if Sino-Europe don’t come through with the funds.

Premium Sport points out that no formal talks have yet taken place with these groups, as Berlusconi wants to give SES time, but they would be an option if the Chinese takeover collapses.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.