Inter prepare De Vrij offer

By Football Italia staff

It’s thought Inter already have a deal in principle with Stefan de Vrij, and will open talks with Lazio soon.

The Nerazzurri are looking to sign a centre-back this summer, and have been linked with Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli and Roma’s Kostas Manolas.

This morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport, however, is reporting that the Dutchman is in fact the number one target.

There is already a deal in principle with the player and his entourage, with the Beneamata offering a five-year contract worth €3m per season, plus bonuses.

Despite the fact De Vrij’s contract expires in the summer of 2018, Lazio are requesting between €30m and €35m.

Inter have no intention of paying that much, and will instead offer €15-20m to the Aquile.

