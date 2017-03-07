Liveblog: Napoli v Real Madrid

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action as it happens from tonight’s huge Champions League showdown between Napoli and Real Madrid.

It kicks off at the Stadio San Paolo at 19.45 GMT and the Partenopei need to overturn a 3-1 first leg defeat if they are to reach the quarter-finals.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

Lorenzo Insigne’s early stunner from distance gave Napoli hope of qualification, even though the reigning Champions League holders fought back for a 3-1 result at the Bernabeu.

The gates of the San Paolo have been open for hours already and the atmosphere is going to be extraordinary.

Thanks to the away goal, Napoli would go through with a 2-0 success on the night.

There is going to be a different entrance to get the full impact of the San Paolo tonight, so the teams will enter from the middle of the stadium and not the usual Curva gate to the locker rooms.

