Inter: 'Thohir not under investigation'

By Football Italia staff

Inter released a statement to confirm that President Erick Thohir “is not under investigation” in Indonesia.

“In light of recent media reports, FC Internazionale wishes to clarify that President Erick Thohir is not under investigation,” read a statement released this evening.

“Mr Thohir has offered his full collaboration to the Indonesian anti-corruption authorities in his role as President of the Indonesian Olympic Committee.”

Yesterday Thohir had spoken to Indonesian media about the investigation.

“We respect the law and if it is proved that I made a mistake, I am prepared to be punished. This situation clearly must not be politicised, but if I am wrong, then I am prepared to go to prison.”

