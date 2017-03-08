Abbiati: 'Juve struggle v Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan goalkeeper Christian Abbiati believes that Juventus 'have always struggled' against the Rossoneri.

The 39-year-old sees no reason why Vincenzo Montella's side cannot win when the two go head-to-head on Friday evening.

Having spent 15 seasons representing the San Siro giants and enjoying a year on loan with the Bianconeri back in 2005/06, Abbiati has been impressed by the work of the Milan Coach.

"It’s a challenge, a game that both will play openly," the veteran told TuttoJuve when asked about the upcoming clash.

"Along the way there was a little fear, but if Milan play with their usual confidence it is not unreasonable to think that they may get a positive result out of Turin.

"Montella is doing a good job, but I think Juve have always struggled against this opponent.

"The Bianconeri know well who they are facing. From the games I've seen I think Milan are very organised, attacking in numbers but doing well as a team defensively.

"I do not think Montella will change anything, he’s doing well and so are the team, even in the period in which the results were not great, they were a little unlucky.

"They have an identity and need to maintain their style of play rather than adjusting to Juventus, although they are the team to beat.

"I think that Juve will have no problem winning the title, because they have an excellent management team, a very good Coach and a group that knows what it means to win.

"Seven or eight points may be more than enough."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.