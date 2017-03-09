Inter celebrate 109th birthday

By Football Italia staff

Inter have released a message to celebrate their 109th birthday as “the only Italian team to clinch the treble, and has never been relegated”.

Today marks the anniversary of the Nerazzurri’s founding, and a statement on their website celebrated that landmark, with what some are taking to be digs at Milan and Juventus.

“Ours is a story unlike any other,” the message on the Beneamata’s website reads.

“It is the story of a club defined by bold values established over a hundred years ago, which continue to guide us to this very day.

“Born of the vision of students, immigrants and artists that gathered often at Milan’s Ristorante L’Orologio, they shared a progressive idea for their time – a city like Milan deserved an international stage, and an international team.

“And so F.C. Internazionale Milano came to be on the 9th of March 1908. A team where diversity is embraced, where all play united under a single international passport – where only talent matters.

“In its 109-year history, Inter has risen to become the only Italian team to clinch the treble, and has never been relegated from Italy’s top league.

“For over a century, our values – Unity, Integrity and Heart – have guided the way we act and let the world know where we stand.

“We play with unity - with players hailing from more than 47 nations since our inception, and devoted fans that span the globe, we are undoubtedly a family of the world that wins as one.

“We lead with integrity – honesty and fairness guide our way. It’s not just about winning. It’s about how we win.

“We win with heart - with deep feelings that fuel an indomitable spirit. Our values are born of a powerful belief that inspires us, and runs through our veins – we are true brothers of the world.

“We stand boldly for what we believe, with our heads held high and our hearts beating strong. We are the Nerazzurri.”

Both Juve and Milan have been in Serie B, in their history, while Inter were awarded the 2006 Scudetto when the Bianconeri were stripped of it and the Diavolo were deducted 30 points.

In addition, the Old Lady’s motto declares: ‘winning isn’t important, it’s the only thing that counts’, in contrast to the Nerazzurri stating “it’s about how we win”.

