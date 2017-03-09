Line-ups: Lyon-Roma

By Football Italia staff

Roma go with Mohamed Salah, Radja Nainggolan and Edin Dzeko against Olympique Lyonnais with Alexandre Lacazette and Mathieu Valbuena in the Europa League.

The first leg of the Europa League Round of 16 tie kicks off in France at 20.05 GMT.

Follow all the build-up and action as it happens while giving your views on the LIVEBLOG.

This is a showdown between two of the favourites to take the trophy at the end of the season, as they swept through the last round with ease.

Roma conquered Villarreal 4-0 in Spain before a distracted second-string side lost 1-0 at home in the second leg.

Lyon thumped AZ Alkmaar 4-1 away and 7-1 at home in an 11-2 aggregate mauling, having dropped down from the Champions League, where they finished third behind Juventus and Sevilla.

Roma are without suspended Antonio Rudiger, injured Alessandro Florenzi and cup-tied Clement Grenier.

Luciano Spalletti sticks with the three-man defence, having moved to four without success in last week’s 2-1 home defeat to Napoli, as Juan Jesus steps in for Rudiger.

Bruno Peres and Emerson Palmieri take the wings with Daniele De Rossi and Kevin Strootman set to do midfield battle with Corentin Tolisso and Maxime Gonalons.

In attack it’s a fight of the tridents, as Salah is preferred to Diego Perotti with Nainggolan and Dzeko against Rachid Ghezzal (surprisingly preferred to Nabil Fekir), Lacazette and Valbuena.

January signing Memphis Depay is cup-tied and therefore unavailable, while ex-Roma defender Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa is dropped to the bench in favour of impressive 20-year-old Mouctar Diakhaby.

Lyon have one draw from their last five meetings with Italian clubs, but Roma exited Europe in the last five times they reached the Final 16.

The Giallorossi record against French sides is five wins, three draws and a lone defeat.

These clubs have crossed paths once before, in the 2006-07 Champions League. It ended 0-0 in Rome and a 2-0 success in France, thanks also to a memorable Amantino Mancini solo effort.

Olympique Lyonnais: Lopes; Rafael, Mammana, Diakhaby, Morel; Gonalons, Tousart, Tolisso; Ghezzal, Lacazette, Valbuena

Lyon bench: Gorgelin, Yanga-Mbiwa, Jallet, Darder, Ferri, Fekir, Cornet

Roma: Alisson; Manolas, Fazio, Juan Jesus; Bruno Peres, De Rossi, Strootman, Emerson Palmieri; Salah, Nainggolan; Dzeko

Roma bench: Szczesny, Vermaelen, Mario Rui, Paredes, Perotti, El Shaarawy, Totti

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.