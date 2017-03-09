Alisson: 'Roma mentality crucial'

By Football Italia staff

Alisson warns Roma “need the right mentality” in tonight’s Europa League clash with Olympique Lyonnais.

The first leg in the Round of 16 kicks off at 20.05 GMT. Follow all the action as it happens on the Liveblog.

“We have to do our best. We worked well this week, it’s true we came off two defeats, but we know what to do on the field,” the goalkeeper told Sky Sport Italia.

“When we step on to that pitch we need the right mentality so we can work in the right way. It’s an issue of focus and giving our all.

“After that, victory or defeat can happen, that is football, but we always want to win.”

Roma have lost their last two competitive games, a second string side losing 1-0 at home to Villarreal after the 4-0 first leg triumph and then falling 2-1 also at the Olimpico to Napoli in Serie A.

