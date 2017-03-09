NEWS
Juan Jesus: 'Roma lost concentration'
By Football Italia staff

Juan Jesus admits Roma “didn’t manage” to keep their concentration in a 4-2 Europa League defeat to Olympique Lyonnais.

They had fought back from an opening French goal to lead 2-1, but crumbled in the second half and seemed visibly tired.

“Lyon are a strong side, the result is open and we have the second leg at home, so must learn from this to avoid the same mistakes,” the defender told Sky Sport Italia.

“We needed to keep the concentration at 100 per cent throughout and we didn’t manage it. Lyon weren’t running more than us. We just have to focus on the second leg.

“It’s something we can achieve. We can overturn the result at home.”

Because of the two away goals, a 2-0 victory at the Stadio Olimpico would be enough to put Roma through to the quarter-finals.

