Fazio: 'It's not over yet'

By Football Italia staff

Federico Fazio believes Roma “have to be optimistic, as nothing is lost” after their 4-2 first leg Europa League defeat to Olympique Lyonnais.

The defender was on target and allowed the Giallorossi to lead 2-1 at half-time in France, but his team fell apart in the long run.

“It is important to focus on ourselves and the second leg,” Fazio told Sky Sport Italia.

“We had a great first half, nothing is lost and the second leg is crucial, so it’s important that the Stadio Olimpico will be packed.

“The tie isn’t over, there’s another 90 minutes to go on our home turf and we have to be optimistic.”

