NEWS
Thursday March 9 2017
Fazio: 'It's not over yet'
By Football Italia staff

Federico Fazio believes Roma “have to be optimistic, as nothing is lost” after their 4-2 first leg Europa League defeat to Olympique Lyonnais.

The defender was on target and allowed the Giallorossi to lead 2-1 at half-time in France, but his team fell apart in the long run.

“It is important to focus on ourselves and the second leg,” Fazio told Sky Sport Italia.

“We had a great first half, nothing is lost and the second leg is crucial, so it’s important that the Stadio Olimpico will be packed.

“The tie isn’t over, there’s another 90 minutes to go on our home turf and we have to be optimistic.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies