Tolisso: 'Lyon tactical changes key'

By Football Italia staff

Corentin Tolisso confirms the half-time team talk and tactical adjustments were decisive as Lyon fought back to beat Roma 4-2.

The midfielder scored an equaliser for 2-2 less than two minutes into the second half, with the result rounded out by Nabil Fekir and Alexandre Lacazette.

“We are very happy, as we had to win on home turf,” Tolisso told Sky Sport Italia.

“It wasn’t a good first half, but during the break the Coach talked to us and re-ordered our ideas on a tactical level, so we stepped out for the second half like a different team.

“We are happy to have scored four goals, but must be concentrated for the second leg.

“Roma had wide men who were pushing up a lot and we had to cover them, so I stayed closer to the forwards. Our tactical changes paid off.”

