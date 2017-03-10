Milan deposit delayed until Monday

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Milan have extended the deadline for Chinese investors to provide a further €100m deposit to Monday.

Corriere della Sera suggests that the extra payment will seal a new agreement for closing that has now been reached by both parties.

The report suggests that investor Li Yonghong has now satisfied Silvio Berlusconi’s holding company Fininvest with regard to anti-money laundering standards, as all the transfers have been carried out by recognised banks.

With an extra payment marking the start of a fresh deal between the parties, closing is now hoped to be completed by April 14th at the latest.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.