Giampaolo: Make history, Samp!

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo has urged Sampdoria to “make history” and become the first team since 1960 to win two Derby delle Lanterne in the same season.

Samp face Genoa on Saturday evening, having already beaten the Grifone 2-1 back in October, and Giampaolo stressed the importance of his side doing the double over their arch-rivals.

“Beyond Sampdoria’s recent results, we’re approaching this game in a good way,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“We’re calm but determined. We want the victory so we’ve won two derbies in the same season, which hasn’t happened in Serie A since 1960. I wasn’t even born then, so we can make history!

“It’s a game that must be played without taking numbers into account but without losing our identity. We must play and do things in the way we know how.

“This game can improve our position in the table. Compared to the first one, many things have changed, especially our opponents.

“They have many new faces, not only their Coach Mandorlini, but also many new players.

“I expect to face a team that will play the derby with great competitive spirit and attention, but we’ll play our football.

“These games are won by the team that play the better football, not who plays more football.

“We have a full squad and everyone available, so I’m I spoiled for choice. We’ll have less fans in the stadium, but the 10,000 we will have will spur us on.

“I don’t know if it’ll be like an away game.”

