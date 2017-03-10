Liveblog: Juventus v Milan

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from tonight’s Serie A clash between Juventus and Milan, who meet for the sixth time in a year.

It kicks off at the Juventus Stadium in Turin at 19.45 GMT.

The Bianconeri have the opportunity to further extend their lead at the top of the Serie A table to 11 points, awaiting Roma and Napoli results this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri can climb back up the standings in the race for Europe and do the Double over Juve, having beaten them at San Siro in October.

Above all, these sides also met in last season’s Coppa Italia Final and in December’s Italian Super Cup, which saw Milan win on penalties in Doha.

Can the all-time Serie A record run of 30 consecutive home wins be ended?

