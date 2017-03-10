Last-gasp Juve penalty sinks Milan

By Football Italia staff

Juventus beat Milan with a controversial penalty, converted by Paulo Dybala with the last kick of the game, after Carlos Bacca wiped out a Medhi Benatia opener.

The fall-out from this match will no doubt run and run, because the Bianconeri were seconds away from seeing their all-time Serie A record run of 30 consecutive home victories come to an end.

Bacca had cancelled out a Benatia goal and the 1-1 draw was carrying on despite periods of sustained pressure, mainly thanks to the spectacular saves of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

However, after Jose Sosa saw red for two bookable offences, a penalty was awarded when Stephan Lichtsteiner’s cross hit Mattia De Sciglio’s arm from point-blank range.

Dybala stepped up and, unlike the Italian Super Cup in Doha, he managed to beat Donnarumma for the Juventus victory.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how it all unfolded on the Liveblog.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.