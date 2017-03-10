Allegri: 'Juventus deserved victory'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri insists “Juventus deserved the victory against a Milan side that never gives up” and reveals he didn’t see Paulo Dybala take the penalty.

Carlos Bacca had replied to a Medhi Benatia goal for 1-1, but with the final kick of the game Dybala converted a penalty for a controversial handball decision.

The Coach didn’t even see the decisive Dybala penalty, as he had already gone into the locker room.

“The game was over…” he told Mediaset Premium and Sky Sport Italia.

“I was already in the tunnel and I preferred not to see the penalty. We were going to either win or draw. Paulo did well, because it’s never easy to put a penalty past Donnarumma, especially in the form he was in tonight with some remarkable saves.

“I never comment on refereeing incidents, whether in our favour or against. The officials were close by, if they gave it, then that was their decision.

“Incidents go for and against, that’s football, and I didn’t sit here complaining about penalties against Udinese. I said we played badly and deserved no more than a point.

“Tonight Juve deserved the win, we played better than Milan overall, even if this is a side that never gives up and kept standing under great pressure.

“What I care about is that it was a good performance, one of our best this season, and we are closer to a sixth consecutive Scudetto.

“You don’t get 70 points just like that. This year when we had incidents go against us, we didn’t stir up chaos.

“In the second half we allowed a few too many counter-attacks, but had already created several chances to take the lead. The team played well, we had numerous shots on and off target, keeping the fans entertained, but we need to be more solid in defence, because against Udinese and tonight we conceded avoidable goals.

“As far as I am concerned, Juventus played better than Milan, but this is a side that you think has been knocked down and then they stay standing.

“I am satisfied with the performance, now we have the chance to prepare with more calm for Tuesday’s Champions League game with Porto.

“I would’ve been satisfied even with the draw, because the performance showed that Juve are in good shape.”

