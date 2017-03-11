Ferrero: 'Samp pitch invasion!'

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero pledged to “stage a pitch invasion, just like the first time” if they beat Genoa in tonight’s derby.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“If Sampdoria win, I will stage a pitch invasion, just like the first time,” the outlandish patron told reporters.

“If God helps me and the lads put in a good performance, I’ll make my friend (Genoa President Enrico) Preziosi angry by going wild.

“The lads are fired up and we have to treat Marassi like church: enter, baptise them and then go home. I expect a great game. Hopefully Genoa will let us play our football, as against Empoli last week they seemed really clammed up.

“I can see it being an entertaining match and, why not, a goal at the 90th minute so I can run on to the pitch.”

