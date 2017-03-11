Gasperini: 'If Atalanta keep winning...'

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini discussed his career, problems at Inter and why “if Atalanta keep winning then people won’t like us anymore.”

The Orobici face Inter at San Siro in a head-to-head for Europe on Sunday. Click here for a match preview.

He retired from his playing career at the age of 35 and returned to Juventus as a Coach at the youth academy, where he had started out.

“I wanted to transmit my passion for football to the kids. I also went to Milan regularly as a financial promoter and had a decent portfolio, but I had to make choices and in the end I opted for football,” Gasp told Sky Sport Italia.

“I then went to Crotone, a place I’d never been to and ended up staying for three years. I made this leap and we did very well.”

The Coach went on to Genoa, where he earned promotion from Serie B along with Napoli and Juventus in 2006-07.

“A return to Juventus was possible, I was called by (then director Jean-Claude) Blanc, but I was very fond of (Genoa President Enrico) Preziosi and it wasn’t easy to get past him.

“Perhaps there were a few moments after their year in Serie B and promotion to Serie A, but then Juventus made other choices.

“We had a great time at Genoa, bringing in really strong players that had problems, like Diego Perotti and Thiago Motta, or who were unknown and went on to become great, like Andrea Ranocchia, Leonardo Bonucci, Mimmo Criscito and many others.

“I wonder how with so many profits, the club has been unable to find consistency. Now the fans no longer accept this situation very gladly and are turning on Preziosi. I don’t know what happened, because for several years we got stronger and stronger until finishing joint fourth with Fiorentina.”

Gasperini went to Inter in 2011, but lasted just five competitive games before he was fired.

“I was welcomed well, including by the fans, and could’ve represented something new. Clearly I had my characteristics, so I don’t know what they expected of me. I think they wanted to maintain their habits, their style of football and their way of training.

“That year they could’ve done big things on the transfer market, but instead wanted to control the situation and not modify anything.

“On the other hand, I wanted to kick-start it with new values. My three-man defence was considered an insult, something that was not European enough.

“It was disappointing, but it was a fundamental experience for me anyway, as it made me strong. I believe in football that comes about through training, not through just keeping an eye on situations.”

Gasperini went on to Palermo, “because Maurizio Zamparini had courted me for years and I had played there for five years too,” returned to Genoa and joined Atalanta this season.

“Atalanta felt the need for something different. There were several impressive Under-21 internationals in the squad and they were hardly ever used.

“Andrea Petagna had become the fourth choice striker, Roberto Gagliardini was meant to leave, Andrea Conti had a few games under his belt and Leonardo Spinazzola was unknown.

“The young players were basically on the outskirts of the squad. But I watched the training sessions and who was more deserving of playing time.

“I will admit the objective was to just secure Serie A safety and I did not imagine we could get results like this. The President told me I have the courage of a lion.”

Some have suggested Atalanta could be Italy’s Leicester City.

“That would be nice, but there is too much of a disparity between clubs. In England that is a fairytale that is good for football.

“We represent something pleasant. If we continue winning, then maybe people won’t like us anymore…”

