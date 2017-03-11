Dutch sources suggest Manchester United are in “advanced talks” for Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman at a cost of €40m.
According to soccernews.nl, Strootman’s representatives are in negotiations with director Ed Woodward.
It’s claimed the €40m price-tag is of no particular concern to Jose Mourinho and the club that spent over €105m on Paul Pogba.
Strootman had already been very close to Manchester United when he left PSV Eindhoven in 2013, but opted for Roma instead.
His career was halted by a serious knee injury that kept him on the sidelines for the best part of two years.
He has now fully recovered and this season the 27-year-old has contributed four goals and four assists in 35 competitive appearances.
