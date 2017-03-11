Man Utd 'advanced' Strootman talks

By Football Italia staff

Dutch sources suggest Manchester United are in “advanced talks” for Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman at a cost of €40m.

According to soccernews.nl, Strootman’s representatives are in negotiations with director Ed Woodward.

It’s claimed the €40m price-tag is of no particular concern to Jose Mourinho and the club that spent over €105m on Paul Pogba.

Strootman had already been very close to Manchester United when he left PSV Eindhoven in 2013, but opted for Roma instead.

His career was halted by a serious knee injury that kept him on the sidelines for the best part of two years.

He has now fully recovered and this season the 27-year-old has contributed four goals and four assists in 35 competitive appearances.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.