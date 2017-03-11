NEWS
Saturday March 11 2017
Man Utd 'advanced' Strootman talks
By Football Italia staff

Dutch sources suggest Manchester United are in “advanced talks” for Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman at a cost of €40m.

According to soccernews.nl, Strootman’s representatives are in negotiations with director Ed Woodward.

It’s claimed the €40m price-tag is of no particular concern to Jose Mourinho and the club that spent over €105m on Paul Pogba.

Strootman had already been very close to Manchester United when he left PSV Eindhoven in 2013, but opted for Roma instead.

His career was halted by a serious knee injury that kept him on the sidelines for the best part of two years.

He has now fully recovered and this season the 27-year-old has contributed four goals and four assists in 35 competitive appearances.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies