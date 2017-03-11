Facchetti: 'Mancini nasty Inter surprise'

By Football Italia staff

Gianfelice Facchetti confessed that Roberto Mancini “gave us a nasty surprise” when walking out on Inter two weeks before the season began.

The Coach decided it was best for all concerned if he leave in August, giving the club very little time to find a suitable replacement in the form of Frank de Boer.

“Mancini gave us a nasty surprise,” Facchetti – the son of Inter legend and former President Giacinto Facchetti – told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The club then made a mistake by relying on a foreign Coach who didn’t know anything about our football. With Stefano Pioli, things got sorted out. If Pioli had come earlier, the campaign probably would’ve gone differently.”

Tomorrow afternoon, Inter have a head-to-head with Atalanta for European places and are up against ex-Nerazzurri Coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

“I’m not surprised, because we knew Gasperini was a great Coach. He wasn’t very lucky at Inter, as there weren’t the right conditions to get the best out of his work. Either you follow him or you just don’t understand him. There are no grey areas with Gasperini.

“Atalanta had a difficult start to the season, but to emerge from a critical moment he had the courage to rely on young players. He took a risk and was rewarded.

“I like the way his teams play, a quick and spectacular approach. I think Inter will win 2-1 tomorrow, with Mauro Icardi, Roberto Gagliardini and Andrea Petagna on target, but I expect it to be a very balanced game.”

