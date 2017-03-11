Serie B: Spal leapfrog Frosinone

By Football Italia staff

Spal leap to the top of the table by beating Cesena when down to nine men, as Frosinone fall in Bari and Benevento are held by Entella.

Bari 1-0 Frosinone

Furlan 61 (B)

Benevento 0-0 Entella

Cittadella 1-1 Perugia

Litteri 14 (C), Di Carmine pen 51 (P)

Salernitana 2-0 Brescia

M Coda 56 (S), A Donnarumma 86 (S)

Sent off: Blanchard 88 (B)

Spal 2-0 Cesena

Antenucci 36 (S), Mora 61 (S)

Sent off: Mora 68 (S), F Costa 89 (S)

Spezia 2-1 Avellino

Ardemagni 17 (A), Granoche 25, 69 (S)

Latina-Carpi

KO 17.00 GMT

Novara-Pro Vercelli

To be played on Sunday

Ternana-Trapani

To be played on Sunday

Vicenza-Pisa

To be played on Sunday

Verona-Ascoli

To be played on Monday

