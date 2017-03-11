Spal leap to the top of the table by beating Cesena when down to nine men, as Frosinone fall in Bari and Benevento are held by Entella.
Bari 1-0 Frosinone
Furlan 61 (B)
Benevento 0-0 Entella
Cittadella 1-1 Perugia
Litteri 14 (C), Di Carmine pen 51 (P)
Salernitana 2-0 Brescia
M Coda 56 (S), A Donnarumma 86 (S)
Sent off: Blanchard 88 (B)
Spal 2-0 Cesena
Antenucci 36 (S), Mora 61 (S)
Sent off: Mora 68 (S), F Costa 89 (S)
Spezia 2-1 Avellino
Ardemagni 17 (A), Granoche 25, 69 (S)
Latina-Carpi
KO 17.00 GMT
Novara-Pro Vercelli
To be played on Sunday
Ternana-Trapani
To be played on Sunday
Vicenza-Pisa
To be played on Sunday
Verona-Ascoli
To be played on Monday
