Regini: 'Samp can write history'

By Football Italia staff

Vasco Regini assures Sampdoria are “ready to write our names in history” with the first Serie A double over Genoa in almost 60 years.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“We are ready, absolutely. It is an opportunity to be remembered, to write our names in history,” the full-back told Sky Sport Italia.

“Sampdoria haven’t won both derbies in one season for almost 60 years, so that gives us a lot of motivation.

“Everyone understands this is a game separate from the rest of the campaign and is in its own bubble. It is a derby and we must do everything to take it home.

“Genoa are aggressive, we know that, but we must be ourselves.”

